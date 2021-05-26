Severe Weather Statement issued for Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Preston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHWESTERN PRESTON AND EASTERN MARION COUNTIES At 1200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookhaven, or 7 miles south of Westover, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Morgantown... Kingwood Newburg... Brookhaven Reedsville... Masontown Tunnelton... Booth Gladesville... Browns Chapel Laurel Run... Cheat Lake This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 143 and 151. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH