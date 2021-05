Lilith is the last of her litter that is here with us. She came in with four siblings and her momma, and they have all since been adopted. Lilith is a sweetheart that just wants someone to give her love to and have it given back to her. She loves pets, and she can be very playful at times. She gets along with other cats as long as they respect her boundaries. She is super friendly after she becomes familiar with you and her new surroundings. Lilith would do best in a home where there are no small children. She does enjoy her quiet time. She would be a great addition to any home looking to welcome a furry friend into their family. Could this sweet girl go home with you? Visit Lilith at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.