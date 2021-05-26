newsbreak-logo
International Burger Day is Almost Here!

By Philly Weekly Staff
Cover picture for the articleInternational Burger Day is right around the corner, and we’ve got juicy details on where to celebrate the food-lover’s holiday on Friday, May 28, at Philadelphia area venues. Happy eating. Forsythia. Old City’s contemporary French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse boasts an ever-evolving menu of French-forward dishes...

