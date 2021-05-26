Dion’s Pizza Selects SpeedLine Solutions Inc. As Their Exclusive POS Provider

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.