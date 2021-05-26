Cancel
Dion’s Pizza Selects SpeedLine Solutions Inc. As Their Exclusive POS Provider

Fast Casual
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA—SpeedLine Solutions Inc. has been announced as the exclusive POS provider for Dion's Pizza, a 25-location chain headquartered in New Mexico, and with additional locations in Colorado and Texas. Dion's began vetting new point of sale systems a few years ago. They were testing a generalized POS product...

www.fastcasual.com
Businessshift4.com

Tao Group Hospitality Selects Shift4 Payments as its Payment Processing Provider

Shift4 will provide secure, integrated payment processing for Tao Group Hospitality’s U.S. venues. ALLENTOWN, PA and NEW YORK — June 3, 2021 — (Business Wire) — Tao Group Hospitality, a leading restaurant and nightlife company, has selected Shift4 Payments to provide secure, integrated payment processing for its U.S.-based venues. This includes its restaurant and nightclub properties in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Personal FinanceTimes Union

OneSource Virtual Selects Mastercard to Power Two New Solutions

Partnership to advance digital payment services, Invoice Pay and myFlexPay Payroll Card. As part of their ongoing drive to always offer unparalleled choices with unwavering commitment and uncompromising care, leading Workday service partner OneSource Virtual has selected Mastercard as the exclusive network to power its two newest solutions: Invoice Pay and the myFlexPay Payroll Card.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
BusinessTimes Union

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
BusinessTimes Union

Emtec Named to CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List for 26th Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emtec to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the 26th consecutive year. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading...
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

New Mexico-based Dion's Pizza rolls out pizza-specific POS

New Mexico-based chain, Dion's Pizza, said after beginning to vet POS systems a "few years ago," it's finally chosen SpeedLine Solutionsas the exclusive provider for the 26-location system, with stores in Colorado and Texas, as well as New Mexico, according to a news release. The company was testing a generalized...
Texas Statedcvelocity.com

Kamps Inc. Acquires Texas Based Total Pallet Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Kamps Inc. (“Kamps”), one of the nation’s largest pallet suppliers and recycling service providers, has acquired Total Pallet Solutions, LLC. (“TPS”) out of Alvarado, Texas. TPS operates two locations in Texas and services the Fort Worth, Dallas, Waco, and Alvarado markets. The acquisition of TPS builds upon Kamps’ core mission of providing standardized, best-in-class, pallet solutions on a national scale.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Io-Tahoe Announces New Partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions Inc, as its North America distribution Partner. The partnership now extends Climb’s innovative and disruptive technology offerings for its partners with the Data RPA platform that applies AI/ML-powered Digital Workers to automate data management, data governance, and data analytics tasks across any cloud or on-premise environment. Enterprise customers adopting Data RPA have been able to modernize their data fabric by adopting automation into their data operating model and move beyond legacy manual processing.
Economymonitordaily.com

IDS Wins Top Fintech Solution Provider Award

Enterprise Viewpoint selected IDS as one of the Top 20 Fintech Solution Providers of 2021. IDS was selected after an evaluation process that included more than 300 global fintech software technology firms. IDS’ selection was based upon the company’s market position, sales momentum and product innovation. IDS joined fintech companies such as Stripe, Fiserv and OpenFin in receiving this honor.
Retailkamcity.com

Jisp Partners With Marin’s For Digitised PoS Marketing Solution

Jisp, the all-in-one shopping app that is currently working with Nisa and Bestway, has linked up with Marin’s Quad UK, a key player in the Point-of-Sale (PoS) industry, to launch a new marketing and compliance solution for the convenience sector. Combining Jisp’s grocery shopping app with Marin’s in-store solutions, the...
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Avalara provides tax content feed for POS systems

Avalara, which provides tax automation solutions, now offers a tax content generation tool for point-of-sale systems. Avalara Content Generation for POS feeds real-time tax content to POS systems so businesses can manage complex tax scenarios as they happen, including accounting for sales tax holidays, multiple locations, threshold taxes and more.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Optym’s HaulSuite Provides AI-Enabled Optimization Solutions for LTL Carriers

Optym introduced HaulSuite, a portfolio of premier optimization solutions that provides advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled automation and optimization transportation solutions for less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. “HaulSuite brings a bigger impact to the LTL logistics value chain when our individual solutions, which are designed to integrate and supplement each other, are combined....
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Square Takes On Major ResTech Providers With New POS System

Square’s kitchen display system (Square KDS) is now available to restaurants as a stand-alone product via subscription, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. The software will be available even in restaurants that don’t use a point of sale (POS) to take orders or for better functionality, the release stated. Some of those businesses just need a KDS to manage and fulfill orders from online venues or delivery partners.
Softwarecorrectionalnews.com

Three Dos and Three Don’ts of Selecting Jail Management Solutions

Jail Management Systems (JMS) are the heartbeat of a correctional facility’s operations. In this era of rapid consolidation in the software industry, constantly changing technologies and operational challenges, the task of selecting the “right” Jail Management solution can be quite daunting. Based on our experience in this market, we offer the following tips to help you succeed.
Lifestyleaustinnews.net

HotelRunner Selected as 'Best Overall Performing Provider' by Booking.com

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / The leading sales channel management platform and B2B network for the travel industry, HotelRunner has been awarded Best Overall Performing Provider by Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel companies, a very prestigious award within Booking.com's 2020 Connectivity Partner Achievement Awards 2020.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

ThunderCat Technology Featured on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List For 10th Year in a Row

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. ThunderCat Technology today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ThunderCat to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list, placing #51. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year’s impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Unisys to Acquire Unify Square for $153M; CEO Peter Altabef Quoted

Unisys Corporation announced on Thursday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Unify Square, a leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, for $152.5 million in cash. The acquisition of Unify Square will enable Unisys to leverage its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

SagacityCM Media Video Discusses the XTM Inc Tipstoday(TM) Program Integration with Lightspeed's POS Systems Used by 115,000+ Business Locations Across North America

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - XTM Inc. (OTCQB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, has announced the integration with their Today Mobile app and prepaid card into Lightspeed, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences.
Carsfleetequipmentmag.com

Hyundai Translead announces Preferred Service Provider maintenance program

Hyundai Translead has announced the Preferred Service Provider (PSP) program, designed to provide customers with a network of qualified technicians at authorized service facilities in North America. Hyundai Translead says this program provides its customers the best possible maintenance service for their equipment. With more than 130 locations nationwide, the...