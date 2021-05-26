Hoard Exchange NFT Marketplace Goes Live, Offering Lending and Borrowing with NFTs
Staying on track to its goals, the Hoard marketplace has announced the public launch of its NFT Marketplace on Ethereum mainnet today. Describing the importance of the launch, Radek Zagórowicz, the CEO of Hoard, said that “this is the first step of further development of novel NFTs functionalities/utilities.” He also expressed his faith in the marketplace’s Loan feature to open “new possibilities for NFT holders.”www.cryptoglobe.com