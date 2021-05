Port Royale initially launched on the on 25th September 2020 as a seafaring trade simulator on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on PC via Steam and Epic Games. Based on its feedback and reviews, it is no surprise that publishers Kalypso Media and in-house developer Gaming Minds Studio officially announced that Port Royale 4 is now available for the Nintendo Switch. The release is historic as this is the first game in the series to debut on the Nintendo family of consoles. The game is currently available digitally via the Nintendo eShop and physically via all relevant retailers. The game is listed at USD$49.99 on the Nintendo eShop with an expected game file size of 6.3GB.