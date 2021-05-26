New Canaan Referendum Vote on June 2 at NCHS, Absentee Ballots Available
New Canaan Referendum Vote on Wednesday, June 2 from 12 Noon until 8:00 PM at New Canaan High School. You are hereby notified that pursuant to Section C4-15 of the Town Charter, a Referendum for electors and qualifying taxpayers, in accordance with Section 7-6 and 9-369 et. seq. of the General Statutes of the State of Connecticut, will be held at the New Canaan High School, 11 Farm Road, New Canaan, Connecticut on June 2, 2021 from 12 Noon until 8:00 pm.