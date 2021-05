Minnesota’s average daily COVID-19 case counts have been plummeting in recent days — and so has the state’s COVID-19 vaccination pace. As of Sunday’s update from state health officials, the seven-day rolling average of new cases each day fell below 400 — the lowest level seen in the state in more than 11 months. The average COVID-19 test positivity rate is just above 2 percent — near an all-time low since the start of the pandemic.