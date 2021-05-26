Connelly family matriarch turns 100
Anna Connelly, the family matriarch of the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, turned 100 years old this week. Anna and her husband, Charles Connelly, Sr., moved from Highlandtown to Dundalk in 1966 with their three children. The family of five lived at 7108 Sollers Point Rd. In 1973, the family opened Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk at 7110 Sollers Point Rd., where it still stands today. The family’s youngest, Colt Connelly, currently oversees its day-to-day operations. Anna turned 100 on May 26.www.dundalkeagle.com