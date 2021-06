In our scouting report of Garrett Wilson, we analyze a player who may follow in the footsteps of other Ohio State WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s an expectation in Columbus. If you play wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, you’re expected to play in the NFL. It’s a simple cause-and-effect. Since 2012, 10 Buckeyes receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft, among them Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel. Before them, Ohio State laid claim to stars like Ted Ginn Jr., Santonio Holmes, Terry Glenn, and Hall of Famer Cris Carter. Can Garrett Wilson carry the torch for Ohio State at WR? As Wilson’s NFL Draft scouting report details, he has an excellent chance.