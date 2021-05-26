Teen volunteer completes project to help ill children at Sunshine Village
Taylor Stuart 15, a freshman at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, created a service project called “Sunshine Packs.”. These activity packs include different games, activities, toys, plus a special Sunshine Activity book that she designed for children served by the Sunshine Foundation. Taylor is a volunteer with the All-Volunteer Sunshine Foundation Central Florida Chapter and the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Davenport.www.midfloridanewspapers.com