Charities

Teen volunteer completes project to help ill children at Sunshine Village

midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Stuart 15, a freshman at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, created a service project called “Sunshine Packs.”. These activity packs include different games, activities, toys, plus a special Sunshine Activity book that she designed for children served by the Sunshine Foundation. Taylor is a volunteer with the All-Volunteer Sunshine Foundation Central Florida Chapter and the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Davenport.

