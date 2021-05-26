Target partners with NBCUniversal on series celebrating Black filmmakers

In 2017, I enthusiastically decided to take on the enormous task of making the no-budget feature film Take Out Girl, the story of a 20-year-old Asian American woman who parlays her food delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle to save her family restaurant. But as I began writing and dedicating my life to this project, I became keenly aware that Take Out Girl seemed like the wrong move for my future as a filmmaker. But not because I lacked the ability to make the film entertaining or socially relevant, far from it. I knew that the film had the potential to be viewed with contempt or ignored altogether because I'm Black and a man. But I'd be telling the story of an Asian American woman, and as a result, people would assume the film had to be this cultural Frankstein monster of sorts. A film that wasn't Asian enough but wasn't a "Black movie" either.