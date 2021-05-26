newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Target partners with NBCUniversal on series celebrating Black filmmakers

By Iain Carlos
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Target Corp. and NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday a new summer series celebrating the stories of three up and coming Black filmmakers. Scene in Color Film Series, hosted by award-winning producer Will Packer, will spotlight filmmakers Addison Wright, Ewarukua Dawson-Amoah and Kristian King and show their short films on the USA, Bravo and SYFY networks, according to a story in E! that was labeled as "paid content created in partnership with Target."

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

