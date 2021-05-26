Cancel
New York City, NY

New York City's Vessel landmark is reopening with new suicide prevention efforts

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 18 days ago
NEW YORK — New York City is reopening one of its newest landmarks, a massive spiral staircase called the Vessel, with a new focus on suicide prevention.

The structure, which opened in Manhattan's Hudson Yards neighborhood in 2019, was built to be "interactive artwork," boasting 80 landings and 154 interconnecting flights of stairs. But within one year, three young adults died by suicide at the 150-foot-tall sculpture, prompting the Vessel to close in January, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Ticket sales will resume at 12 p.m. Wednesday with several changes in place: staff and security will be tripled in size and visitors must be in groups of two or more, according to a spokesperson for Hudson Yards.

The Vessel is also posting messages from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the entrance and on tickets, the spokesperson said.

The reopening was designed with Born This Way, an organization co-founded by Lady Gaga that aims to help young people's mental health.

Ticket sales will go toward staff training and paying the increased number of employees, according to Hudson Yards.

Tickets are $10 each but will be available for free during the first hour of each day. Children under 5 years old do not need a ticket.

If you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support. Call 1-800-273-8255 for help.

