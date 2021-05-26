newsbreak-logo
Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play a charity golf match next month in Montana against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Turner Sports said on Wednesday. The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played...

