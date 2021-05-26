Knucklehead Zach Plesac hurts himself by ‘aggressively ripping shirt off’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, injuries are a part of sports. We all know this. We see most of them on TV. We watched Kevin Pillar get drilled in the face, Joe Burrow tear his ACL, LeBron fall to the floor in the regular season, I could go on. But there are other injuries...

NBAHerald & Review

Bulls' Zach LaVine put himself in position to get paid

It’s worth taking another moment to consider what an excellent 2020-21 season Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine put together. LaVine finished seventh in the NBA in scoring, putting up 27.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He transformed himself into a standard of efficiency, putting up career highs in shooting percentage (50.7%), 3-pointers (41.9%), 2-pointers (57.1%) and free throws (84.9%).
MLBFrankfort Times

Rip-off: Indians pitcher Plesac breaks thumb removing shirt

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Indians righty Zach Plesac was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the result of breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt after a rough outing. There was no initial word on how long the 26-year-old Plesac would be sidelined.
MLBnewsnet5

Indians RHP Plesac avoids needing surgery after shirt mishap

DETROIT — Cleveland Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will not need surgery after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing. Indians manager Terry Francona says Plesac will be reassessed every seven to 10 days and is expected to begin a throwing regimen...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zach Plesac going for third straight win as Indians host Twins

With Zach Plesac on the mound, the Cleveland Indians have been tough to beat of late. It's a stretch that began against the Minnesota Twins nearly a month ago. Plesac looks for a third consecutive winning start as the Indians aim to take Sunday's rubber game against the visiting Twins.
MLBRealGM

Cleveland's Zach Plesac Breaks Right Thumb Ripping Off Shirt

The Cleveland Indians have placed Zach Plesac on the injured list because of a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb. The 26-year-old suffered the injury while "rather aggressively ripping off his shirt" and catching his thumb on a chair in the locker room Sunday, according to Terry Francona. Plesac started...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Zach Plesac placed on the 10-day injured list

Cleveland announced this afternoon that starting pitcher Zach Plesac has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb. Manager Terry Francona told MLB.com’s Cleveland beat reporter Mandy Bell that Plesac suffered the injury while “rather aggressively ripping off his shirt” and catching it on a chair at his locker.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB's Zach Plesac Breaks Thumb While 'Aggressively' Taking Off Shirt, Out Indefinitely

The Cleveland Indians will be without star pitcher Zach Plesac for the foreseeable future ... and it's all 'cause the guy took of his shirt "aggressively." Manager Terry Francona just made the bizarre announcement Tuesday ... saying Plesac broke the thumb on his throwing hand undressing earlier this week -- and is now going straight to the injured list.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Indians RHP Zach Plesac fractures right thumb

Cleveland Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will be placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining a non-displaced fracture on his right thumb. Plesac injured the thumb after his start against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in a freak incident. Manager Terry Francona said the injury occurred when Plesac was "rather aggressively ripping off his shirt."
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cleveland's Zach Plesac injures thumb on clubhouse chair after loss

Cleveland starting pitcher Zach Plesac is heading to the injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb, according to manager Terry Francona. After his last outing that ended with a five-run inning at the hands of the Minnesota Twins that knocked him out of the game, Plesac was "aggressively" taking off his shirt in the clubhouse and caught his thumb on a chair, according to Francona.
MLBcleveland19.com

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac out with bizarre injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Can you break your thumb taking off your shirt?. Just ask Zach Plesac, who was placed on the injured list today with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Manager Terry Francona explained on a media zoom call.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Zach Plesac’s freak accident leaves Indians rotation extra thin

Rough news has arrived for the Cleveland Indians, as starting pitcher Zach Plesac is heading to the Injured List after suffering a freak injury. An unfortunate update arrived for the Cleveland Indians, as manager Terry Francona announced that starting hurler Zach Plesac has suffered a fracture in his right thumb. Because of this, the hard-throwing righty will of course be heading to the Injured List.
NHLYardbarker

Watch: Taylor Lewan went nuts ripping off his shirt, slamming beer at Predators game

Taylor Lewan absolutely lit it up at the Predators' game on Sunday. Lewan attended Nashville's 4-3 double overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The 29-year-old Tennessee Titans lineman was shown on the jumbotron during the second period of the game. Lewan knew he had to have a great showing, so he ripped off his shirt and slammed a beer. Take a look:
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Indians to place right-hander Zach Plesac on 10-day IL

The Indians will place starter Zach Plesac on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb, Zack Meisel of The Athletic was among those to report. It’s unclear how much time Plesac will miss, but the 26-year-old isn’t someone Cleveland can afford to go without for too long. After all, for the third straight season, Plesac has been one of the Indians’ top starters. He owns a 4.14 ERA/4.43 SIERA with a 16.2 percent strikeout rate, a 5.1 percent walk rate and a personal-high 52.7 percent ground-ball rate over 58 2/3 innings. Among Indians hurlers, only reigning American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale have thrown more innings this year than Plesac.