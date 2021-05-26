Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

How the Census collected race and ethnicity data from 1790 to 2020

Posted by 
USAFacts
USAFacts
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Constitution requires a census every 10 years. How the government counts people by race has changed substantially over the decades. Racial categories emerged, disappeared, and came back again. Ethnicity became a category distinct from race in the 1980 census because Hispanic people can be of any race. Today, the Census Bureau notes that all race data is based on self-identification. It also states the racial and ethnic categories in census questionnaires “generally reflect a social definition of race recognized in this country and [are] not an attempt to define race biologically, anthropologically, or genetically.”

usafacts.org
USAFacts

USAFacts

3
Followers
154
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Race And Ethnicity#Census Data#First Data#Social Data#The Census Bureau#Other Native Americans#Indians#Chinese#Asian#Japanese#All Native Americans#Mexican#Hindu#Korean#Black Americans#Census Workers#Census Questionnaires#Race Data#Census Instructions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Census Bureau’s use of ‘synthetic data’ worries researchers

ORLANDO, Fla. — First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants’ privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information.
U.S. Politicsomahadailyrecord.com

Conservatives Questioning Census Method for Uncounted

When U.S. Census Bureau workers couldn’t find out any information about some households after repeatedly mailing them questionnaire reminders and sending census takers to knock on their doors, the statisticians turned to an obscure, last-resort statistical technique known as “imputation.”. Less than 1% of households were counted using the technique...
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Census technique hampers data for drawing districts

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard researchers said in a paper released last week...
Tampa, FLPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Why the U.S. Monthly Jobs Report Matters

Seminole Hard Rock Casino department supervisors speak with a job applicant during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images. The first Friday of every month is circled in red marker on the calendars of every economics geek, policy wonk...
South Pekin, ILpeoriastandard.com

Census Bureau reports South Pekin population was 1,170 in 2019

South Pekin had a population of 1,170 people in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the Peoria Standard. The median age was 35, with 53.2 percent of the total population being female and 46.8 percent male. The state's total population in 2019 was 12,770,631. An agency of...
SciencePosted by
American Council on Science and Health

What I'm Reading (June 3)

“After Metchnikoff discovered phagocytes, he plunged into researching human immunity, hopeful to find ways to extend lives. He was motivated by his own grim experiences with disease. When his first wife died from tuberculosis, despite his zealous efforts to save her, a grievous Metchnikoff took an overdose of opium, but lived. When his second wife, Olga, battled typhoid fever, he inoculated himself with a tick-borne disease to die with her—but they both lived. But having discovered the body’s natural defense system, Metchnikoff grew optimistic. “With the help of science,” he wrote, “man can correct the imperfections of his nature.”
Internetfederalnewsnetwork.com

How the Census Bureau knocked down stupid and potentially harmful internet rumors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Rumor mongering on the internet, it’s a constant threat. Last year, rumors threatened to muck up the 2020 decennial census count. Zack Schwartz built partnerships between the Census Bureau and some of the largest internet companies to successfully tamp down rumors and help maintain public trust in the Bureau and in the count. He’s a division chief at the Bureau’s IT Service Management Office, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He shared more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Food & DrinksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stimulus Checks Dramatically Reduced Hunger and Hardship, Census Data Shows

The two most recent rounds of stimulus checks caused food shortages and financial instability to fall by more than 40% each, according to a new analysis of Census Bureau data. This drop in households that reported financial hardships was sharpest in December and April, coinciding with the distribution of the stimulus checks.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

US Economy: Jobless Claims Fall To Best Level Since Early Pandemic Days

The U.S. economy received some encouraging news Thursday after the Department of Labor reported that jobless claims fell 385,000, which is down 20,000 from the week earlier. It marked the fifth-straight week that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits has dropped, a positive sign as the country reopens. The...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

DCNF Demands Lightfoot Immediately Stops Denying Interview Based On Skin Color

The Daily Caller News Foundation again demanded Thursday that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stop denying one of its reporters an interview due to his race. Judicial Watch filed a motion for an injunction against Lightfoot on behalf of the DCNF and Thomas Catenacci, one of its reporters. Catenacci, who is white, was denied the interview after Lightfoot announced that she would only grant interviews to journalists of color last month.
Presidential Electioncapitolweekly.net

Census data shows CA voter participation up across the board

The U.S. Census Bureau’s voter survey of the November 2020 election shows that, once again, California saw increased participation in general and across nearly all demographics. A startling finding in the recently released data: In 2020, African American participation hit 64%, very close to 2008’s record 65.2%, when Barack Obama...
MinoritiesPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Marco-Paredes on Democratic-drawn maps: 'No racial, ethnic composition of districts was made available'

Latino Policy Forum director of civic engagement José Marco-Paredes can’t see how the current map redistricting process can end in a true representation of the state’s makeup. “Unfortunately when the recent legislative maps were released, no racial, ethnic composition of districts was made available,” Marco-Paredes said during a recent hearing...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Harvard Researchers Recommend Census Not Use Privacy Tool

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard researchers said in a paper released last week...
MinoritiesBrunswick News

Destroying Black babies, families with federal dollars

If there is one reason why problems associated with race in America persist, it is because we pretend to address problems caused by one sin by exchanging them with other sins. President Biden has just issued a proclamation recognizing 100 years since the race massacre that occurred in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921.
Michigan Statedetourdetroiter.com

Entrepreneurship surged in Michigan during the pandemic. Why?

Common wisdom holds that the pandemic has been terrible for business. Economic reports seem to back that up, especially when it comes to retail and hospitality. So it was surprising to learn this week that, despite some gloomy economic forecasts, entrepreneurship was up in the U.S. Between February 2020 and...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Unemployment claims continue downward slide in Oregon, U.S.

Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits in Oregon declined last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, a proxy for layoffs, dropped to 6,066 in the week ending May 29, down from 8,354 the week before, the Labor Department said. There were...
EconomyTurnto10.com

Business leaders, economists sound alarm about shrinking labor force

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As summer begins and states lift pandemic restrictions, the biggest challenge employers and local economies face is a lack of available workers, according to a new report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “All the signs point to a really tight labor market," U.S. Chamber of Commerce...