The crypto market has continued to showcase a staggering amount of growth over the course of the last year and half, as is probably best made evident by the fact that the total capitalization of this sector doubled from $1 trillion to $2 trillion over the course of Q1 2021 alone. Not only that, during the aforementioned time window, even the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has grown tremendously, with the total value locked (TVL) in the space rising from $15 billion to a whopping $67 billion, thereby showcasing a growth of more than 400%.