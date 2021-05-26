newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Donald Trump dangled money to end Spygate inquiry on behalf of Patriots’ Robert Kraft, new report alleges

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

The son of late senator Arlen Specter alleges that Donald Trump made his father a financial offer “tantamount to a bribe” on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft to end inquiries into New England’s Spygate scandal.

A new ESPN report identifies Trump as the “mutual friend” of Specter’s and Kraft’s who told the Pennsylvania senator in 2008: “If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach.”

Trump and Kraft had known each other since the 1990s, when Kraft bought a place in Palm Beach, Fla., near Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s now-infamous hangout. Specter never identified Trump as the friend in his memoirs, but now those close to the late senator are revealing it.

“It was Trump,” Shanin Specter told ESPN. “My father told me that Trump was acting as a messenger for Kraft. But I’m equally sure the reference to money in Palm Beach was campaign contributions, not cash. The offer was Kraft assistance with campaign contributions … My father said it was Kraft’s offer, not someone else’s.”

Kraft and Trump both denied involvement in any effort to influence Specter’s investigation through spokespeople.

“This is completely false,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told ESPN. “We have no idea what you’re talking about.” A Patriots spokesman told ESPN that Kraft “never asked Donald Trump to talk to Arlen Specter on his behalf.”

“Mr. Kraft is not aware of any involvement of Trump on this topic and he did not have any other engagement with Specter or his staff,” the spokesman told ESPN in an email.

Specter, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, crusaded against the Spygate scandal in part because he wondered if the Patriots had cheated to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX in February 2005.

The Patriots had been caught taping the Jets’ coaches’ signals on the sideline at Giants Stadium in September 2007. The NFL had fined the club $250,000, fined coach Bill Belichick $500,000 and forfeited New England’s first-round draft pick.

But like many NFL fans, he thought it peculiar at best that commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL had destroyed all evidence of the Patriots’ wrongdoing before it could be shared with the public or even with the affected teams.

“Cover-up,” Specter wrote in his notes, according to ESPN, as the NFL stonewalled his efforts.

The report also cites information from Charles Robbins, Specter’s longtime communications aide and ghostwriter, and Danny Fisher, a counsel on Specter’s Judiciary Committee staff and a lead investigator on the Spygate inquiry.

On March 31, 2008, Trump wrote a $1,300 check to Specter’s campaign committee, the report says, and it would be the last campaign check Trump would write for Specter.

“He was pissed,” Shanin Specter said of his father’s reaction to the bribe offer. “He told me about the call [with Trump] in the wake of the conversation and his anger about it … My father was upset when [such overtures] would happen because he felt as if it were tantamount to a bribe solicitation, though the case law on this subject says it isn’t.”

Specter was accused of fighting with the NFL over Spygate on behalf of one of his most powerful political patrons: Comcast, the Philadelphia-based cable TV company that was Specter’s second-largest contributor.

At the time, Comcast was engaged in a public war with the NFL over whether the cable company could charge its customers for carrying the NFL Network. Specter resented and denied such suggestions.

“He was alone, but so what? He was used to that,” Shanin Specter said. “He was a football fan who felt he’d been cheated and a senator who felt the NFL needed to police themselves in order to maintain their congressional-awarded antitrust exemption. He was right on both counts. Now we know Belichick was, and is, a serial cheater and, in this instance, his boss closed ranks behind him.”

By June 2008 Specter was still calling for an independent investigation into Spygate, but by that point the momentum had cooled. Specter died in 2012.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Arlen Specter
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#New England#Espn#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Nfl Network#Mr Kraft#Spygate Inquiry#Kraft Assistance#Cover Up#Involvement#Spokespeople#Super Bowl Xxxix#Money#Palm Beach#Mar A Lago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
Comcast
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Buys $43M Mansion in Hamptons: Report

Report: Robert Kraft shells out $43M for Hamptons mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Robert Kraft is spending big on multiple fronts this offseason. The New England Patriots owner recently bought a 7,000-square foot mansion in Southampton, N.Y., for a whopping $43 million, The Wall Street Journal's Katherine Clarke reported Tuesday.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Robert Kraft reacts to Tom Brady’s scheduled return to New England

Tom Brady’s pending return to Foxborough has been the talk of the NFL since the league released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday. The reactions poured in quickly, including Tom Brady Sr. calling into Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday. On Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared his thoughts on the game,...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Patriots' Robert Kraft treats family of late front-line health care worker to Disney World trip: report

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft was spotted at Disney World over the weekend with a family and taking them on some of the rides at the park. According to TMZ Sports, Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg helped out a New York woman and her daughter. The woman’s late husband was an essential worker who served on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
NFLThe Eagle-Tribune

Kraft: Spending spree due to record, not Brady

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft denied on Wednesday that the team’s unprecedented free agent spending spree this offseason was in response to watching Tom Brady win the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Speaking with reporters, Kraft also blamed Cam Newton’s poor results last season on COVID-19. The 2015 NFL...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Robert Kraft ‘Excited’ For Tom Brady’s Return In Patriots-Buccaneers Week 4 Game

It’s safe to say Robert Kraft speaks for Patriots Nation on the subject of Tom Brady’s return to New England with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots owner publicly addressed the New England-Tampa Bay Week 4 game for the first time Friday, telling TMZ he’s “excited” about Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. The matchup is one of the marquee games of the 2021 NFL schedule and already is shaping up to be among the biggest in Patriots and Gillette Stadium history.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Kraft Was Asked Who Patriots’ Starting QB Should Be

The New England Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, but it appears unlikely that Mac Jones will be the Week 1 starter. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Cam Newton is the team’s starting quarterback, though there will be competition. “Mac was available...
NFLJanesville Gazette

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft react to Adam Vinatieri retirement

After 24 NFL seasons, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old leaves the game as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. A future Hall of Famer, Vinatieri didn’t play last year, but spent the previous 14 seasons in Indianapolis and 10 seasons before that with the Patriots. Vinatieri was...
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots owner Robert Kraft glad he doesn’t have to rule on QB competition

Robert Kraft sounds glad he doesn’t have to choose his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. “Well we’re excited to have [Mac Jones], but I’m excited to have Cam Newton, too,” the Patriots owner told TMZ when approached on the street, adding: “I pay Bill (Belichick) a lot of money, I’ll let him decide.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Robert Kraft confesses his unbridled love for Tom Brady

Even with Tom Brady now suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft still loves himself some TB12. How do I know this? Tickle me glad you asked. It’s since the Patriots owner recently went on record stating as much. “Excited to have him,” Patriots...
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Robert Kraft Feels About Patriots’ QB Room With Mac Jones In Fold

It wasn’t long ago that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was weighing in on New England’s quarterback room headlined by Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Kraft, you may recall, defended Newton’s 2020 production as he cited the lack of offensive weapons and an early-season COVID-19 diagnosis. Kraft also expressed his doubts on if Stidham ever received a fair shot at the starting job.
Real Estateamlu.com

Billionaire Pats Owner Robert Kraft Pays $43M for New Build in the Hamptons

Robert Kraft—owner of the New England Patriots—made an investment in the Hamptons summer lifestyle this spring, securing for the warmer weather a beachfront estate in Southampton. According to The Wall Street Journal, the towering 7,000 sq. ft. waterfront modern required an outlay of $43 million. The transaction took place off market.
NFLPatsFans.com

New England Patriots News 05-16, A Quick Look at the Patriots Roster

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 05-16 and AFC East Notes this morning. With rookie minicamp underway, the team will hold its annual team minicamp in June which means training camp is right around the corner. Here’s hoping to see the crowds return to the Gillette practice fields this year.