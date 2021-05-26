Donald Trump dangled money to end Spygate inquiry on behalf of Patriots’ Robert Kraft, new report alleges

The son of late senator Arlen Specter alleges that Donald Trump made his father a financial offer “tantamount to a bribe” on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft to end inquiries into New England’s Spygate scandal.

A new ESPN report identifies Trump as the “mutual friend” of Specter’s and Kraft’s who told the Pennsylvania senator in 2008: “If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach.”

Trump and Kraft had known each other since the 1990s, when Kraft bought a place in Palm Beach, Fla., near Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s now-infamous hangout. Specter never identified Trump as the friend in his memoirs, but now those close to the late senator are revealing it.

“It was Trump,” Shanin Specter told ESPN. “My father told me that Trump was acting as a messenger for Kraft. But I’m equally sure the reference to money in Palm Beach was campaign contributions, not cash. The offer was Kraft assistance with campaign contributions … My father said it was Kraft’s offer, not someone else’s.”

Kraft and Trump both denied involvement in any effort to influence Specter’s investigation through spokespeople.

“This is completely false,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told ESPN. “We have no idea what you’re talking about.” A Patriots spokesman told ESPN that Kraft “never asked Donald Trump to talk to Arlen Specter on his behalf.”

“Mr. Kraft is not aware of any involvement of Trump on this topic and he did not have any other engagement with Specter or his staff,” the spokesman told ESPN in an email.

Specter, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, crusaded against the Spygate scandal in part because he wondered if the Patriots had cheated to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX in February 2005.

The Patriots had been caught taping the Jets’ coaches’ signals on the sideline at Giants Stadium in September 2007. The NFL had fined the club $250,000, fined coach Bill Belichick $500,000 and forfeited New England’s first-round draft pick.

But like many NFL fans, he thought it peculiar at best that commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL had destroyed all evidence of the Patriots’ wrongdoing before it could be shared with the public or even with the affected teams.

“Cover-up,” Specter wrote in his notes, according to ESPN, as the NFL stonewalled his efforts.

The report also cites information from Charles Robbins, Specter’s longtime communications aide and ghostwriter, and Danny Fisher, a counsel on Specter’s Judiciary Committee staff and a lead investigator on the Spygate inquiry.

On March 31, 2008, Trump wrote a $1,300 check to Specter’s campaign committee, the report says, and it would be the last campaign check Trump would write for Specter.

“He was pissed,” Shanin Specter said of his father’s reaction to the bribe offer. “He told me about the call [with Trump] in the wake of the conversation and his anger about it … My father was upset when [such overtures] would happen because he felt as if it were tantamount to a bribe solicitation, though the case law on this subject says it isn’t.”

Specter was accused of fighting with the NFL over Spygate on behalf of one of his most powerful political patrons: Comcast, the Philadelphia-based cable TV company that was Specter’s second-largest contributor.

At the time, Comcast was engaged in a public war with the NFL over whether the cable company could charge its customers for carrying the NFL Network. Specter resented and denied such suggestions.

“He was alone, but so what? He was used to that,” Shanin Specter said. “He was a football fan who felt he’d been cheated and a senator who felt the NFL needed to police themselves in order to maintain their congressional-awarded antitrust exemption. He was right on both counts. Now we know Belichick was, and is, a serial cheater and, in this instance, his boss closed ranks behind him.”

By June 2008 Specter was still calling for an independent investigation into Spygate, but by that point the momentum had cooled. Specter died in 2012.