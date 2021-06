PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that after 8 years with the company and over five decades of unparalleled success in the industry, John Charman will retire from Sompo International at the end of his current contract in April 2022. James Shea has been selected to succeed Mr. Charman in his role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sompo International Holdings Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business, Sompo Holdings, Inc. In addition, he will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sompo International Holdings. All of Mr. Shea's appointments will be effective September 1, 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. He will report to Mr. Kengo Sakurada, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sompo Holdings Inc.