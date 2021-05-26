Mr. Gatti's Pizza Grand Opening! - Kingwood

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: The Corner Pizza Bar, a sister restaurant to the Italian House, has opened in the old Market on Magnolia space downtown. In addition to their pizzas, calzones and strombolis, they offer a full bar along with 40 beers on tap ... The owners of Stasio's Italian Deli will open Alfo's Pizza Fritta, a fried pizza concept, just a few doors down at 2300 E. Robinson St. sometime next year ... Another week, another bubble tea shop opens: Shen Tea is now brewing at the Shoppes of Aloma in Winter Park ... Primo Restaurant by Melissa Kelly has reopened at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes ... Tabla Indian Cuisine is aiming to open their Lake Nona outpost in the former Rubio's Coastal Grill space at 9971 Tagore Place by the end of October. They're also scouting locations in the UCF corridor ... Greek to Go Maitland has closed and has been replaced by Jalapeno's Mexican Eats ... Jaber, the Brazilian-Lebanese concept, has closed its College Park locale.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO