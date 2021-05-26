Mr. Gatti's Pizza Grand Opening! - Kingwood

Crazy Cravingz Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 450 Ave. H in Poteet, celebrated its grand opening with a ribboncutting ceremony on Aug. 17. Pictured taking part in the celebration, from left are: Brent Carson- Poteet Chamber of Commerce, Rick Flores- Poteet Councilmember, Jesse Contreras, Jaelyn Casarez, Anahysa Garza, Christian Contreras, Anahy Garzas, Brenda Young- Chamber of Commerce, Arian Contreras, Journie Garcia, Anahyeli Contreras, Denise Leal Sanchez- Mayor of Poteet, Ruth Carson- Chamber of Commerce, Kerry McCollough- City Secretary, Terri Buentello- Chamber of Commerce and Bobby Buentello, Interim City Administrator.
