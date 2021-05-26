Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady used the Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka meme to hilariously mock Aaron Rodgers

By Andy Nesbitt
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today it was announced that Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will be teaming up on the golf course again as they will face Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in “The Match” in Montana on July 6. Brady and Mickelson lost their match last year to Tiger Woods and Peyton...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#American Football#Fg#Bucs#The Packers#Funny#Nfc Championship#Pants#Things#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Meme
News Break
NCAA
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLDaily Tribune

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL scheduling team says Aaron Rodgers situation had them 'nervous' with choosing Packers prime-time games

The NFL storyline everyone continues to be fascinated by is the ongoing situation between the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning MVP, has yet to address the situation himself, but reports claim he told people within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team and desires a trade. The Packers are adamant that they will not be trading Rodgers, but this is still a worrisome situation for the franchise.
NFLwglr.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Packers Have 1 Telling Demand In Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers do not want to trade Aaron Rodgers – obviously – but the NFC North franchise could have its hand forced as we get closer to the 2021 season. Rodgers has reportedly threatened to sit out of the 2021 season – or retire from football – if he doesn’t get his trade wish. That could force the Packers to make a move that they don’t want to pull the trigger on.