Black Widow, Shang-Chi Top Fandango's Summer Movie Anticipation Charts

As we all know, 2020 was a bad year, with many of our hopes and plans were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. Other than the events in our lives that were postponed, another thing was also movie productions and the releases of these movies. However, now that things are a little bit more under control, new and exciting movies are being released. This summer is bringing many sequels and high-quality films, which give us something to look forward to. Here is a list of the top five movies to enjoy this summer vacation.