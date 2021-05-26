newsbreak-logo
Black Widow, Shang-Chi Top Fandango's Summer Movie Anticipation Charts

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs audiences get ready to go back to the movies, Marvel Studios has two of the five most anticipated summer movies according to Fandango surveys of ticket buyers! Black Widow is the most anticipated film among Fandango users, a long delayed film which aims to fill in fans on the backstory of Natasha Romanoff ahead of her death in Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes in at the five spot, a film which will introduce a brand new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new era of the franchise begins following the Infinity Saga. DC Comics also has a big movie in the Top 5!

