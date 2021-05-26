121st Kansas Wheat Festival in Wellington brings a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic

CALDWELL – The final days are here to place your vote for the 2021 Sumner County Fair button.The online contest is being held on the Sumner County Fair’s Facebook page. There are 19 entries to choose from. Entrants hails from Conway Springs, Caldwell and Wellington. The names and hometowns of the entrants are listed with each entry.The winner will be chosen this Saturday, May 15, and will be chosen based on the most “likes” and “shares.” The winner will receive a $50 gift card.