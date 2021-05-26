newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellington, KS

121st Kansas Wheat Festival in Wellington brings a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Wellington Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, Kansas – After being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wellington is excited to return to a sense of normalcy with the 121st Kansas Wheat Festival. Last year, even though Wellington did cancel the Wheat Festival, they were able to perform some events. Wellington had the medallion hunt, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, baby/toddler photo contest and the perplexing puzzle contest.

www.wellingtondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Wellington, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Covid 19 Pandemic#Live Music#Picnic#Chamber Music#Atg#Mudbugs#Rcb#Impact Bank#Security State Bank#Bank Of Commerce#Normalcy#Heritage Park#Craft Show#Horseshoe Tournament#Arts#Cornhole Tournament#Theme#Commerce Valerie Earl#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wellington, KSderbyinformer.com

KPOA hosting annual firearms competition in Wellington

The Kansas Peace Officers Association will hold its annual firearms competition from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 at Trigger Guard shooting range (313 N. Meridian Rd., Wellington). Competition will include three divisions: law enforcement, civilian and carry optics. Carry optics is open to both law enforcement and civilian...
Sumner County, KStsnews.com

Last chance to vote for Sumner County Fair buttons

CALDWELL – The final days are here to place your vote for the 2021 Sumner County Fair button.The online contest is being held on the Sumner County Fair’s Facebook page. There are 19 entries to choose from. Entrants hails from Conway Springs, Caldwell and Wellington. The names and hometowns of the entrants are listed with each entry.The winner will be chosen this Saturday, May 15, and will be chosen based on the most “likes” and “shares.” The winner will receive a $50 gift card.
Wellington, KStsnews.com

Meet award-winning interior designer at Sumner Co. sesquicentennial event

WELLINGTON – To mark Sumner County’s 150th birthday, Sumner County Economic Development (SCED) – in partnership with area businesses – is launching a countywide beautification program this Saturday, May 8.As part of the program, residents and business owners will have the opportunity to meet Garrison Hullinger, a Wellington native and an award-winning interior designer. Hullinger will offer free consultations to help county residents refresh their homes and businesses.“We are marking a major an...
Sumner County, KStsnews.com

Wheat tours begin next week

Wheat tours in Sumner and Sedgwick County wheat tours will begin next week. They are sponsored by K-State Research and Extension offices in each county.Area farmers, crop producers and anyone with an interest are invited to attend the tours.There will be three stops in Sumner County:• Monday, May 11, Belle Plaine plots. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with dinner, sponsored by Hisken Ag Supply. The meal will be at 1459 E. 60th Ave. N., southeast of Belle Plaine. The program w...