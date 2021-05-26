121st Kansas Wheat Festival in Wellington brings a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic
WELLINGTON, Kansas – After being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wellington is excited to return to a sense of normalcy with the 121st Kansas Wheat Festival. Last year, even though Wellington did cancel the Wheat Festival, they were able to perform some events. Wellington had the medallion hunt, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, baby/toddler photo contest and the perplexing puzzle contest.www.wellingtondailynews.com