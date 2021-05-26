2021 Artist Lineup Is Here
As the summer season in the world-famous mountain town of Telluride, Colorado begins to approach, the Telluride Jazz Festival reveals the 2021 artist lineup. Set on August 13 - 15, 2021, the festival presents a well-rounded, diverse mix of live jazz, funk, soul, and gospel performances featuring Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph, Robert Glasper, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Budos Band, The Hot Sardines, Poncho Sanchez and many more. To see the full lineup, click here.www.telluridejazz.org