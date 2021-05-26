2021 Artist Lineup Is Here

3-Day Passes are now available for Telluride Horror Show, Colorado’s first and largest horror film festival which will return in-person October 15-17, 2021. Every year, the festival features the latest and best genre films from around the world and attracts attendees from all over the continent for a gathering in the world-famous mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado. For three packed days, horror fans experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride’s unique theaters, with many of the films showing for the first time.