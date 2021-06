Ubisoft released their first look at gameplay for Far Cry 6 today( including a new release date of October 7th, 2021) and with it, they announced a collection which will focus on various merchandise related to the sixth instalment of the beloved FPS franchise. The Fangs for Hire collection will not include the actual game itself but it will include a bunch of fun stuff, including some merchandise focused on adorable Dachshund and helpful killing machine Chorizo. Let’s take a look at the official press release to see what the Fangs for Hire collection will include.