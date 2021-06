White River National Forest officials are reminding recreationists about rules for dispersed camping, which is allowed throughout much of the national forest. Per U.S. Forest Service rules, dispersed camping within 100 feet of lakes, streams and forest system trails is prohibited. Visitors are permitted to drive vehicles up to 300 feet from designated routes for purposes of dispersed camping as long as no resource damage is incurred in the process. Resource damage includes vegetation trampling, so visitors should stick to previously disturbed routes.