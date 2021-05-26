Cancel
Fresno, CA

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer Presents 2022 Inaugural Budget

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, CA– Mayor Jerry Dyer, along with City Manager Thomas Esqueda, announced the City of Fresno’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget at a City Hall news conference Wednesday. The $1,419,713,900 budget focuses on enhancing public safety, establishing the Mayor’s Homeless Response Team, expanding the Graffiti Abatement Crew, funding a Senior Activity Center, establishing an Express Development Team, and creating the Office of Community Affairs.

