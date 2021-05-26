Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer Presents 2022 Inaugural Budget
FRESNO, CA– Mayor Jerry Dyer, along with City Manager Thomas Esqueda, announced the City of Fresno’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget at a City Hall news conference Wednesday. The $1,419,713,900 budget focuses on enhancing public safety, establishing the Mayor’s Homeless Response Team, expanding the Graffiti Abatement Crew, funding a Senior Activity Center, establishing an Express Development Team, and creating the Office of Community Affairs.www.kmjnow.com