Lisey's Story: Stephen King Reveals Why He Adapted His Own Novel in New Featurette
Virtually ever since Stephen King started publishing stories, his tales of terror have been brought to life for movies and TV, with the author himself having also written his own original live-action projects, but Apple TV+'s Lisey's Story marks a new project for King, as he is personally adapting his own 2006 novel for the eight-episode series. In a new featurette for the project, King explains what made the story so personal and why he felt like he wanted to be the one to help bring the project to life. Check out the featurette above and watch the premiere of Lisey's Story on June 4th on Apple TV+.comicbook.com