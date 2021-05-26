More Iranian Oil May Be Bearish Short-Term, But Will It Be Enough For A Summer Demand Surge?

Oil futures are stagnating despite a very friendly American Petroleum Institute (API) supply report. The market is still concerned that Iranian oil will flood the market, even though Secretary of State Antony Blinken doesn’t think that Iran will comply with the terms of the agreement that world powers are trying to negotiate. He also promised close consultation with Israel about any potential U.S. return to a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Reports that Iran is getting ready to ship a lot of oil are making their rounds.