New Evil Dead Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Is Coming To HBO Max
New Evil Dead Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Is Coming To HBO Max. The Evil Dead will rise again, but not necessarily on the big screen. Via Deadline, the previously announced sequel, Evil Dead Rise, is going forward at New Line Cinema as a HBO Max original film. Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, and Bruce Campbell will executive produce the project. However, Campbell will not reprise his role as Ash Williams. Campbell retired from the role after Ash vs. Evil Dead was cancelled by STARZ.www.superherohype.com