Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Evil Dead Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Is Coming To HBO Max

SuperHeroHype
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Evil Dead Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Is Coming To HBO Max. The Evil Dead will rise again, but not necessarily on the big screen. Via Deadline, the previously announced sequel, Evil Dead Rise, is going forward at New Line Cinema as a HBO Max original film. Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, and Bruce Campbell will executive produce the project. However, Campbell will not reprise his role as Ash Williams. Campbell retired from the role after Ash vs. Evil Dead was cancelled by STARZ.

www.superherohype.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Robert Tapert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Evil Dead#Film Star#Movie Theaters#Film Producer#Starz#Amazon Com#Vikings#Evil Dead Director#Horror#Flesh Possessing Demons#Original Producer#Estranged Sisters#Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Movies
Related
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Army of the Dead' comes alive

“Army of the Dead” (Action/Horror: 2 hours, 27 minutes) Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro and Omari Hardwick. Rated: R (Strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity) Movie Review: Another zombie movie that has an eclectic group killing the walking dead via...
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell Reunite for EVIL DEAD RISE

Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert and Bruce Campbell – the acclaimed filmmaking team behind the iconic Evil Dead franchise – will reunite with horror house New Line Cinema nearly 40 years after the Studio’s landmark release of their seminal shocker for the highly anticipated next chapter in the saga, EVIL DEAD RISE, for HBO Max.
MoviesEmpire

Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan Starring In Evil Dead Rise

We've known for a while that original Evil Dead filmmaking trio Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce "Ash" Campbell were planning a new film in the franchise, setting up a brand new story set in the same deadite-afflicted world. The official details have arrived, with word that Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will star in Evil Dead Rise.
Video Gameswcregisteronline.com

From ‘Resident Evil’ to ‘SAW,’ Here Are All Of The ‘Dead By Daylight’ Killer Crossovers

When it comes to which games are offering players the greatest multiplayer experience right now, Dead By Daylight is one of the top contenders — if you can stomach it. The tense game is a blast, and features nearly 50 characters to either run the show or run from. While nearly every character has their own perks and unique playstyle, some of them come with an added edge: recognition. Since the game’s release back in 2016, Behaviour Interactive has joined forces with ten different properties to create some incredibly fun crossovers. From the one that started it all to the recently announced Resident Evil, these are all of the game’s many killer collaborations.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Throughout the past couple of years, the Evil Dead franchise has been promising to return. 2020 was an especially exciting year for such promises, as details here and there started to leak out about what was eventually named Evil Dead Rise. Well, the largest of updates has just landed on the world’s doorstep, as the next chapter in Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s legacy is officially headed to streaming. Better still, we now know the story of this brand new project as well!
Violent Crimespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Returns Home To New Line, Eyes June Start For Shooting

It’s been almost a year since we first brought news of the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise, then titled Evil Dead Now. Confirmation has come out today that the upcoming film, now called Evil Dead Rise, is a lot closer then we thought. It’s been reported that the film has returned to the studio that originally brought it to wide audiences, New Line Cinema…the OG small budget horror movie house. Moreover, it will debut on HBOMax, though it’s unclear if joint release is in it’s future. Lee Cronin, Sam Rami’s handpicked director to move the franchise forward, will be steering the ship into uncharted waters, moving the story into the city. Evil Dead has always been a cabin in the woods franchise, or, I guess sometimes Castle in the woods if we’re including Army of Darkness but, in an article from TheHollywoodReporter it sounds like we’re heading for much different ground:
MoviesGizmodo

Evil Dead 4 Starts Filming Next Month for HBO Max

Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell can finally stop answering the question they’ve gotten for almost 30 years: “When are you going to make Evil Dead 4?” The answer is they’ll be starting next month in New Zealand—and it’ll premiere on HBO Max. As previously reported, the fourth film is officially...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

A Man Believes He’s a ‘Wolf’ in Upcoming Movie from Focus Features Starring Lily-Rose Depp

In the film, “Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. “When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Mysterious Cult Horror 'Son' Starring Andi Matichak

"They awakened something in him." Shudder has released an official trailer for a mysterious indie horror thriller titled Son, written & directed by Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh. This just premiered at the Dublin Film Festival a few months ago. In Son, after a mysterious group breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her young son, the two flee town in search of safety. But soon after, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from strange psychosis & convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, she commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past. The film stars Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Cranston Johnson, and Luke David Blumm as David. This looks incredibly creepy. The cult seems super demented and I don't like them. At all.
MoviesCollider

Stephen King Reveals the One Horror Movie He Was Too Terrified to Finish Watching

If you ever felt too terrified to finish a horror movie, you are not alone, as even Stephen King himself wasn’t able to go through with The Blair Witch Project the first time. Even if King had previously talked about his dreadful experience, the story resurfaced this past weekend when fans uncovered that the horror legend once said the movie was too frightening for him to initially finish during an episode of Eli Roth’s History of Horror.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Funkoween Reveals – The Live, Evil Dead, and La Llorona

One would not think that a Halloween celebration in May would be exciting but Funko managed to pull it off with their Funkoween event. From a new FUN TV episode to a huge selection of Pop reveals, Halloween thrills are here this summer. Funko has already revealed so many new upcoming Pops but the reveals keep on coming with even more with some spooky films joining the Pop Vinyl train. Three films are coming to the world of Funko Pop with new additions to a previous line as well as new movies entering the fold. One unique thing about each of these new reveals compared to other Funkoween debuts is each has a Chase Pop in their set. Chase Pop Vinyls are a very unique way to add something limited edition to a common release and are always highly sought after. Some Chase variants feature a simple item swap while others have a completely new Pop Vinyl molds that stands out and each one of these reveals shows just that. They will consist of: