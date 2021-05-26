newsbreak-logo
Xbox, Bethesda Set Date for Games Showcase Event

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many rumors and guesses about how Microsoft would conduct itself this year during the summer gaming events, the company has confirmed its plans for a joint games showcase between Xbox and Bethesda. The event will take place on June 13th, a Sunday, and will begin at 10 a.m. PT. The Xbox team offered a brief preview of what’s to come and said the event would focus on “games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world.”

