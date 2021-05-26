newsbreak-logo
Reemployment bonus idea advanced by NC Senate committee

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
SFGate
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With employers struggling to fill positions as post-pandemic restrictions end, North Carolina state senators advanced a proposal Wednesday giving $1,500 bonuses to unemployment benefit recipients who return to work this summer. The Senate Commerce Committee gave bipartisan support to the measure, which would offer bonuses, but...

