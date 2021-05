MANCHESTER, NH – About two dozen activists formed a caravan Friday afternoon and drove around the Valley Street jail in a show of support for all incarcerated mothers. Sponsored by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), the activists affixed signs and flags – “Build Communities Not Cages,” “End Deportation,” and “Free Them All” – to their cars as Grace Kindeke of AFSC, leading the convoy, drew attention to the motorcade with a bullhorn. The event was part of AFSC’s “Free Them All” days of action.