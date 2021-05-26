This Weird Little Keyboard Made Me a Much Better Typist
Every day at work, I sit down at my desk and type hundreds, sometimes thousands, of words for a living. But that hasn’t saved me from being a lousy typist. I’m not slow. I certainly don’t hunt and peck. But I am sloppy as all get out. I let my hands carelessly flail over the keys, with overall top-speed hindered by lousy form and less than stellar accuracy, overworking a few fingers while letting others go underused. It’s OK though! I catch all, well most, well… some of the typos! But now, thanks to this strange grid-like "ortholinear" keyboard called the Preonic, I’m slowly but surely improving, and I’m loving every frustrating minute of it.www.gearpatrol.com