This Weird Little Keyboard Made Me a Much Better Typist

REVIEW – The original Rubik’s Cube was launched in 1980. I was 9 and it was the toy to have. I got pretty good at solving one side with all of the top layer in order but that was the extent of it. I always wanted to be able to solve one, but never took the time. Both of my kids learned the tricks a couple of years ago (much to my dismay), but I still didn’t make the effort. It turns out what I needed was Heykube. This gem has taught me how to solve it through repetition and some other features and if you’ve always wanted to learn, it might be what you’re looking for as well.