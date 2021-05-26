Aaron Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself on vacation with Miles Teller

The NFL storyline everyone continues to be fascinated by is the ongoing situation between the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning MVP, has yet to address the situation himself, but reports claim he told people within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team and desires a trade. The Packers are adamant that they will not be trading Rodgers, but this is still a worrisome situation for the franchise.