I usually take my walks in one of the many beautiful parks of Henry County. My favorite is Clark Park in the city of Stockbridge — an oasis of a park, lush and green, with lots of shade and a terrain of varying elevation, from flat to a steep uphill climb. Sadly, I’ve been kept away from this refuge for the past few weeks. My car is currently disabled and under repair. Regular walks are an absolute must for me, so I have resorted to footing it along the streets of my local neighborhood.