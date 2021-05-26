newsbreak-logo
Farmington City Council asks residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 10%

Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON — With drought conditions continuing throughout San Juan County, the Farmington City Council voted May 25 to enact a measure urging city residents to reduce their water use by 10%. The stage one water shortage advisory will go into effect June 1. It asks residents to voluntarily reduce their...

Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
IndustryMiddletown Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.
Bloomfield, NMDaily Times

Fire west of Bloomfield has burned 21 acres, destroyed one residence

FARMINGTON — An evacuation order has been lifted for residents near a fire between Bloomfield and Lee Acres which has burned 21 acres and destroyed one residence. Area firefighters were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to the area of County Road 5211 and U.S. Highway 64 on reports of a grass fire in a field, according to San Juan County Spokesperson Devin Neeley.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

Landscape planning takes long view

For a land management agency that has been in existence for over 100 years, you may not be surprised to learn that the management approach of the New Mexico State Land Office is almost as dated. Historically, leasing decisions from the office have been “one-offs,” piecemeal leases that did little...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
Farmington, NMDurango Herald

Farmington Fire Department ceases burn permits until further notice

Farmington Fire Department will not issue burn permits effective Saturday until further notice because of current drought conditions. Acting Farmington Fire Chief Robert Sterrett said, “We’ve been carefully monitoring the ongoing drought and evaluating the 30- and 60-day weather outlook as it relates to the threat of wildland (fires). The city of Farmington and San County are currently in exceptional drought (D4). Unfortunately, little if any relief is in the forecast, and conditions are expected to worsen this month and into June.”
TrafficMarietta Daily Journal

Gas shortage unlikely to affect New Mexico

May 15—A short-lived gas shortage on the east coast is unlikely to make much of an impact in eastern New Mexico, but travel experts still recommend conservation as a good overall mindset at the pump. The trouble began Tuesday when the Colonial Pipeline, the country's largest fuel pipeline, was the...
San Juan County, NMsjcounty.net

San Juan County Fire & Rescue to Cease Issuing Burn Permits

Open burning prohibited in Bloomfield, Kirtland, and unincorporated San Juan County until further notice. AZTEC, NM—Due to severe fire conditions, San Juan County Fire & Rescue will not be issuing burn permits for residents in Bloomfield, Kirtland, and the unincorporated part of San Juan County. Burn permits will not be...
