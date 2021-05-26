newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Weekly ag briefs: JBS suspends NCBA membership, Oklahoma marijuana growth and more

agjournalonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJBS, the world's largest meat packer with U.S. headquarters in Greeley, has suspended its membership in the National Cattlemen's Beef Association as the group takes a harder line on concerns about market consolidation, according to reporting by Politico. NCBA recently joined with an unusually broad range of farm and cattle producer groups to call for more transparency in the market and ask the Department of Justice to publicly conclude its ongoing antitrust investigation. Producers say they are being squeezed with unfairly low cattle prices while consumers are paying near-record prices for burgers and steaks, and the Biden administration is under pressure to include agriculture in a broader antitrust crackdown. Cameron Bruett, a spokesperson for JBS, said the company "suspended" its membership in NCBA a year ago as part of an internal review about the "benefit and effectiveness of our trade association investments."

www.agjournalonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Oklahoma Business
Greeley, CO
Industry
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Stoneham, CO
Greeley, CO
Business
City
Greeley, CO
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbs#Medical Marijuana#U S Agriculture#U S Sales#Beef Cattle#Weekly Ag#Ncba Jbs#Politico#The Department Of Justice#Republican#The Hagstrom Report#Cla#National Ffa Ceo#The U S Senate#Soil Health Partnership#Ncga#Organic Trade Association#Doubletree Hotel#Suspends Ncba#Oklahoma Farm Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureTree Hugger

2018 Farm Bill: Summary and Impact

The Farm Bill is a package of legislation including various initiatives and funds targeted at the agricultural industry. Also known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the Farm Bill was enacted on December 20, 2018 by former President Donald Trump. Every five to six years, a farm bill is...
Stillwater, OKClaremore Progress

OSU researchers look at meat plants post-pandemic

STILLWATER – When consumers noticed a reduction in meat products in grocery stores at the beginning of the pandemic, some took matters into their own hands, working with producers directly to arrange for meat processing. An ongoing decline in small meat plants had already led to processing wait times of...
AgricultureGrand Island Independent

AgLines: USDA reports farm labor hiring down 17%

In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) there were 35,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of April 11-17, down 17% from the April 2020 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Workers numbered 27,000 during...
Congress & Courtssoutheastagnet.com

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow is urging the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our food and...
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Beefing Up Cattle Price Transparency and Local Meat Markets

Q: Why did you resurrect your bipartisan cattle price transparency bill?. A: When independent cattle farmers are losing money on each head of cattle while packers are profiting $1,200 per head, they have every reason to be fed up with anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. At my meeting in Jones County in May, I heard from 150 local cattle feeders who shared how their livelihoods are effectively at the mercy of the big four meatpackers who control more than 80 percent of the market. These beef conglomerates fill 80 percent of their daily slaughter with pre-contracted sales, including formula and forward pricing on packer-owned cattle. That leaves independent producers scant leverage to negotiate a fair price for their hard work producing high-quality beef. What’s more, as grilling season gets underway, consumers are paying premium prices for burgers and steaks at the grocery store while their local cattle farmers get table scraps from the packers. It’s an insulting price disparity. That’s why I’m beating the drum in Washington to educate my fellow lawmakers about it. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m working with Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a hearing that would examine concentration and antitrust concerns in the cattle industry and identify what the Judiciary Committee can do to make sure independent producers have enough leverage in the marketplace. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’ve called upon Chairman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan to schedule a hearing where subject matter experts, cattle producers and the packing industry are called to testify and answer questions about marketing practices so that independent producers can have a sustainable and profitable business. Earlier this year, I reintroduced my bipartisan price transparency bill with Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer from Montana. Our bill would require at least 50 percent of a meatpacker’s weekly beef volume to be bought from the open market. As it stands today, the independent producer is left in the dark with no price discovery; the packer treats them as a residual supplier and pays pennies on the dollar per head. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for additional price transparency tools to ensure producers are getting a fair shake and a fair price. More transparency brings more accountability and in the case of the cattle market, more sunlight means more competition and better prices for cattle farmers and consumers. Price discovery in the marketplace would help ensure cattle buyers and sellers are competing on a level playing field. In addition, I’ll keep riding herd on the Department of Justice and USDA to enforce federal antitrust laws and the Packers & Stockyards Act to ensure America’s family farms are able to continue their livelihoods and way of life for generations to come.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Lighter weight feeders saw good demand this week, while heavier weight feeders sold on moderate demand. Year-to-date Auction receipts on this report are around 350K more than a year ago as some auctions are already on two-week schedules prior to the Memorial Day holiday. The total receipts this week are around 32K larger than last week, with most of that coming from video and internet sales.
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall...
Ohio Statepresspublications.com

Ohio food association endorses ag bill Week of 5/31/2021

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association is endorsing the Agriculture Resilience Act which was introduced recently in Congress. Sponsors of the bill say it will expand resources for sustainable farmers working to build healthy soils and fight climate change, building on six key focus areas: increasing investment in agricultural research, improving soil health, supporting the transition to pasture-based livestock, ensuring farmland preservation and viability, promoting on-farm renewable energy production, and reducing food waste.
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers may qualify for loan relief, USDA says

Minority farmers are now eligible for loan relief, as announced by the United States Department of Agriculture's newly confirmed Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh. Bronaugh, a Petersburg native, led a town hall and Q&A session at Virginia State University Wednesday morning to discuss the new loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan was first introduced in March as a part of the American Rescue Plan, the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Ag Briefs: WI Herds of Excellence recognized

Holstein Association USA recognizes WI Herds of Excellence. Wisconsin dairy farmers captured six of the nine 2020 Herds of Excellence awards bestowed by Holstein Association USA. Started in 2008, this distinction is given to Registered Holstein® breeders who have developed herds excelling in both milk production and conformation at the most elite levels.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

JBS Exits NCBA

JBS has left the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as the group is taking a closer look at market consolidation. NCBA, along with other livestock and general farm organizations, met recently to discuss livestock market concerns. And lawmakers have requested the Department of Justice continue, and provide an update on, its cattle market investigation. Politico reports JBS suspended its membership to NCBA last year as part of an internal review. Now, JBS is no longer a member of NCBA, but company officials say they expect to remain involved with the group. In response to the lawmaker’s effort, NCBA’s Ethan Lane stated last week, “We have a high supply of cattle at one end of this equation and a high demand for U.S. beef at the other, but the middle is being absolutely choked by the lack of processing capacity.” Known as the big four, Tyson, JBS, Cargill and National Beef process more than 80 percent of U.S. beef.
U.S. Politicswnax.com

NCBA Vice President Says JBS Leaves NCBA Due To Disagreement Over DOJ Investigation

JBS, the world’s largest meat packer has left the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. NCBA Vice President and South Dakota Cattle producer Todd Wilkinson of DeSmet says JBS told them they didn’t like NCBA requesting a Justice Department Investigation into the prices cattle producers are getting versus what packers are getting and to see if there’ any illegalities going on.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

JBS opts out of NCBA membership

GREELEY, COLO. – JBS USA confirmed reports that the company is no longer a dues-paying member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). The news came in the wake of the NCBA joining a consortium of ranchers and producer organizations lobbying for more transactional transparency in the beef market. JBS...
Oklahoma Statekgou.org

Ag Labor Shortages In Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a back-to-work initiative on May 17, 2021, that gives 20,000 Oklahomans a $1,200 bonus for getting and keeping a job. The incentive comes at a good time for Oklahoma’s Ag industry. State farmers hope the incentive will aid them in getting help for their operations. “You...