The vaccination event will be located at the Florida Technical College Kissimmee campus in Osceola County, bringing convenient, easy access to an at-risk population. KISSIMMEE, FL, May 19, 2021 — Florida Technical College (FTC), AdventHealth and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to mitigate the racial disparities in the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. The organizations are opening a free vaccination clinic Friday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Florida Technical College Kissimmee, located at 3831 West Vine St, Kissimmee. Spanish speaking staff will be on-site to help facilitate the administration of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those 12 years or older who are eligible to receive the vaccine. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccination.