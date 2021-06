MANHATTAN, Kan. – The secret to living healthier, happier and longer lives has been out for many years now. ‘Secrets,’ actually. Plural. And there are nine of them. In 2005, explorer Dan Buettner reported in National Geographic five areas of the world where people seemed to be living longer and healthier. In each of those places, he discovered nine common traits that seemed to explain people’s longevity, and he termed the locations ‘Blue Zones.’