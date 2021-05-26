Pet of the Day 5/26/21
Leia is a sweet girl that came to us recently because her owner did not have time for her. She adores butt scratches and attention from people. She isn’t much of a breakfast or treat eater but she does eat her dinner overnight. Leia seems to get along with other dogs but we would do a meet and greet prior to adoption if you have another dog in the home. The previous owner said she is good with kids and had some in her home. If this sweet girl steals your heart as she has ours, apply today! Visit Lilah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.venangoextra.com