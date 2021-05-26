newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Day 5/26/21

By VenangoExtra.com
venangoextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeia is a sweet girl that came to us recently because her owner did not have time for her. She adores butt scratches and attention from people. She isn’t much of a breakfast or treat eater but she does eat her dinner overnight. Leia seems to get along with other dogs but we would do a meet and greet prior to adoption if you have another dog in the home. The previous owner said she is good with kids and had some in her home. If this sweet girl steals your heart as she has ours, apply today! Visit Lilah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

venangoextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Day 5#Pet#Dinner Time#Breakfast Time#Kids#Home#Eater#Adoption#Saturdays#Visit Lilah#Butt Scratches#People#Venango County#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Pet of The Week For Friday 5-21-21

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of the Week. A segment where we highlight a couple of shelter pets here in the crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to two furry friends, one cat and one dog. Both from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Pets of the week, May 26

Check out local adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Catawba County. The Humane Society of Catawba County is open to the public by appointment. Visit www.catawbahumane.org to view available pets and fill out an adoption application. Once approved a staff member will contact you to schedule a time to visit. If you have any questions please call 828-464-8878.
PetsBiloxi Sun Herald

Pet-friendly designs to incorporate into your home

Animal lovers know that your pet is truly your family. One way to integrate the furry companion into your life is to make your home seamlessly incorporate their needs. From easy-to-clean sofas to wash stations, the steps you take to create your perfect oasis will also help make your house a home for your pet.
PetsWRAL

Pet of the Day, May 26: Meet Tesla, searching for snuggles and playtime

Meet Tesla! Extra friendly and affectionate, this gorgeous kitty will run right up to demand snuggles. He's very playful, but also knows when it's time to simply relax. He's 3.5 years old. Because he's FIV positive -- but that doesn't mean he won't live a long, healthy life in his forever home. It just means he should be the only kitty in the house. Adopt Telsa at Cat Angels NC. Website: catangelsnc.org.
Petsmoneycrashers.com

How to Become a Pet Sitter – Start a Business Caring for Dogs & Cats

People love their pets. In the U.S., 67% of households have at least one pet, according to the American Pet Products Association. Those households spent over $100 billion on care for their pets, more than $8 billion of which went to services such as pet sitting. If you’re an animal...
AnimalsDaytona Beach News-Journal

Talking About Pets | Would you wrestle an alligator to save your pet?

Recently, there have been a couple of alligator-attack dog incidents in the Central Florida area. In two of the cases, the dog owners (both older males) jumped into the body of water and began to fight the alligator with their bare hands. In both cases, the man was able to get the alligator to release the dog by poking it in the eyes and punching its nose. All dogs and men needed stitches due to cuts, but all survived the ordeal.
Petscountryliving.com

5 pet wellness tips to help them live their best active lives

When we talk about wellness, we don’t mean you should give your cat green juices or start your dog’s day with meditation instead of a run around the garden. Wellness is defined as the state of being healthy in both body and mind. And who doesn’t want that for their four-legged best friend? They boost our wellbeing, so here’s how we can support theirs.
Niskayuna, NYwamc.org

Pets And Vets With Dr. Ron Scharf 5/20/21

Doctor Ron Scharf of the Animal Hospital of Niskayuna, New York is on the line this afternoon to answer your questions about little Fido and Snowball at home. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.
Advocacybctv.org

Earth Day 5-28-21

Host David Beane, Esq. shares a presentation on the history of Earth Day and how you can play a role in increasing sustainability on Our City, Our World. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access...
Lifestylebctv.org

Memorial Day 5-27-21

Host Tina Evangelista Eppenstein celebrates Memorial Day and encourages viewers to go out with their pets and do the same on A Close Up Look at Animal Welfare Issues. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media...
Downieville, CAsierracountyprospect.org

On the Shelf w/Paul 5/26/21

The month of May has almost come and gone, and June is just around the bend. So, as you plan ahead in your life, here are some ideas for each of the days in the month that contains the last day of spring and the first day of summer: June. (These “designations” of the days in June were gleaned from the internet, which, as you may or may not know, can be accessed via the computer in the Downieville Library.)
PetsPopular Photography

How to choose the best pet camera to keep tabs while you’re out

The best pet cameras provide a sense of security, but they can also be fun. No more just a simple security webcam, today’s puppy cameras and kitten cams are innovative and interactive. Keep your pet company with 2-way voice communication. Get alerts when your dog barks. Even play and feed your pet from anywhere with a few taps on a smartphone. These HD cameras become your own robot pet sitter. But not all pet cameras are the same, because not all pets are the same. It’s important to look at the features of each camera to find one that works for you and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Consider the following when shopping for the best pet camera to spy on your furbaby.
Petskoamnewsnow.com

A ranking of the 63 smartest dog breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Food & Drinksmix957gr.com

Dinner Disappointment – Connie And Fish Podcast (5-26-21)

Today on the show we heard a story from Fish about a dinner disappointment him and his wife had over the weekend. He ate at a local restaurant (we aren't going to say the name) and they got their food and it was wrong. So, they sent it back and it came out wrong a second time. They decided to just deal with it and eat it, but then they didn't get a discount. Should they have? Also on the show, we asked you to relive the best day of your life for the #TQOTD, Steve shared why his haircut is crazy with his Daddy Tips, and Slash from Guns N Roses is a drooler. All of that and much more on today's show!
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 5/26/21

Last Song: “Modern Day Deliliah” by Van Stephenson from Righteous Anger (1984) If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
Shoppingmidkansasonline.com

Swap Shop 5/26/21

Mcphersonturfcare.com for all of your yard care needs – 620-245-7050!!. Raw milk and cream from Sasnak Farm’s – text or call 620 960 1331 open Tuesday and Wednesday 4 to 6. Tractor 1947 Farm-all A wide front end, in running condition, all original and complete with good tires on it...
Lebanon Enterprise

5-26-21 Calendar

Families interested in finding out more about joining local Girl Scouts, please contact Katina Johnson, 270-402-2163. Girl Scouts is open to girls, age 5-18. Financial assistance is available for registration. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all...
CharitiesMidweek

Hot Shots – 5/26/21

Assets School Donates Robotic Assistant To Queen’s. High school juniors Owen Burke, William Wong and Christopher Noon recently presented a robotic assistant to The Queen’s Medical Center. At the presentation, president and chief executive officer of The Queen’s Health Systems, Jill Hoggard Green, surprised the trio and their teacher with a $5,000 donation for the school’s robotics program. Pictured are (from left) Mimi Harris; Jason Chang, The Queen’s Health Systems chief operating officer and The Queen’s Medical Center president; Green; Ryan Masa, Assets School head of school; Peter Han, Assets School robotics teacher; and students Wong, Burke and Noon.