Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge City Council awards contract, approves expenditures

By Monroe Roark
henrycountytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $1.26 million contract for maintenance work on Stockbridge roads was approved by the City Council at its May 10 regular meeting. The bid award went to East Coast Grading, Inc. for work on the city’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant list, which includes, but is not limited to the repair and resurfacing of approximately 6.2 miles of local roads, according to a city staff report. The cost is being shared, with $1,002,387.88 coming from the city’s SPLOST account and the remaining $260,854.32 to be paid by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

