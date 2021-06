Men and women who have died for us in different conflicts were remembered during the Memorial Day ceremony in Junction City. Craig Bender, the keynote speaker, said there was always one common thread. "All the men and women that I've served with were willing to lay down their life to protect men and women to the left and to the right. " Bender added, "All the men and women that have passed that we honor today for Memorial Day were willing to do the same for each and every one of us. "