COLUMBUS — Whenever there is a new program, there is a new scam that will use the name of it to try to get people’s personal information to be used for bad purposes. And so it is with the launch of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million campaign and millions of people signing up for it, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery are starting to get reports of scam artists using the Vax-a-Million name and logo in attempt to get people’s money, whether it is a credit card or a bank account number.