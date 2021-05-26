Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judicial Council advances three names for new Supreme Court Justice, snubs the lone minority rural applicant

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eneqs_0aCJIvDL00

The Judicial Council advanced to Gov. Mike Dunleavy the names of three judges to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Alaska Supreme Court. But in breaking a tie vote, Chief Justice Joel Bolger turned back the only minority and rural applicant.

The finalists were Dani Crosby, Jennifer Stuart Henderson, and Yvonne Lamoureux, white urban women.

The members of the council had the chance to advance the name of a rural minority judge, Paul Roetman of Kotzebue Superior, but the three lawyers on the council voted against the rural judge, while the three public members voted for him.

Chief Justice Joel Bolger broke the tie and voted against Roetman, in spite of Bolger being on the record stating that the court needs rural justices and minorities.

The judges whose names were advanced are all Anchorage Superior Court judges. Their names will be forwarded to the governor who must choose the next Supreme Court justice from those three.

Roetman, who describes himself as Mexican-American, has served in Kotzebue for many years and his nomination was championed by public member Kristie Babcock.

Ironically, it was Babcock who faced hostility from Democrats for her nomination to the judicial council because she was not from rural Alaska. Rep. Matt Claman lobbied against her for that reason, as did other Democrats and two members of the Alaska Redistricting Board. Babcock is from Kenai.

During the discussion at her first vote on the Judicial Council, Babcock said that if Roetman’s name could not be moved forward, she’ would vote against the other nominees.

“If we cannot move that name forward, then it’s not right to move any names forward,” Babcock said.

Roetman is considered a conservative “constructionist” judge. The three whose names were advanced to Dunleavy are all considered liberal to quite partisan.

Bolger is leaving the court early. Although his term ends in 2027, he has become controversial due to perceived hostilities toward the Dunleavy Administration.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justice#Chief Justice#Democrats#White Women#The Judicial Council#The Alaska Supreme Court#Kotzebue Superior#Anchorage Superior Court#Mexican American#Lawyers#Governor#Rural Alaska#White Urban Women#Gov Mike Dunleavy#Rep Matt Claman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsktoo.org

Vote on Alaska Supreme Court nominees decided with tie-breaker by chief justice

The Alaska Judicial Council’s vote on nominees to fill a seat on the Alaska Supreme Court was closer and more contentious than usual. On Tuesday, the council voted to forward a list of three candidates to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will select one to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court. All three are Anchorage Superior Court judges and women, and Dunleavy had passed over all three in a previous selection.
kinyradio.com

Alaska Judicial Council forwards three candidates to Governor

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Judicial Council voted Tuesday to forward three candidates to Governor Mike Dunleavy, who will select one to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court. They are Dani Crosby, Jennifer Stuart Henderson and Yvonne Lamoureux. According to Alaska Public Media, The votes prior...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Arkansas Times

Judicial announcements: Robin Wynne to seek re-election to Supreme Court in contested race; Cindy Thyer seeks Court of Appeals seat

Two judicial election announcements today, one subject of previous uncertainty. 68, announced today that he’d seek re-election to a second eight-year term. He’s previously served on the Court of Appeals and been a district judge and a prosecuting attorney. His announcement said in part:. “I have enjoyed serving on the...
Columbia University

Impressions of differential privacy for supreme court justices

First, I’m not really surprised to see implications of differential privacy being fiercely debated, since my impression has been that the concept raises as many questions in practice as it answers in theory. Differential privacy is not any particular algorithm; rather it’s a mathematical definition of privacy that provides a stability guarantee on the output of a function (i.e., a query calculated on data) based on changes to the input. ε (epsilon) differential privacy is the simplest version, where ε, the privacy budget (typically some small value, e.g., 0.001), describes the difference in probability of obtaining some query result when the database contains versus doesn’t contain an individual’s information. A common randomized mechanism for achieving differential privacy is the addition of random Laplacian noise to the query result. For more background on the general concept, NIST has a pretty good blog series.
Congress & CourtsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Supreme Court: Redistricting bill unconstitutional

Despite delays from the U.S. Census Bureau in disseminating the needed precinct population data for states to complete their redistricting processes, the Colorado Legislature cannot alter the process that voters approved in 2018 to get that done. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that a bill the Legislature is considering,...
Wisconsin Law Journal

4 former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices endorse Owens for AG

Four former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have endorsed Ryan Owens, a Republican candidate for Wisconsin attorney general. About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com. Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court narrows cybercrime law

The Supreme Court limited the scope of a crucial federal computer fraud law Thursday by overturning the conviction of a former police officer accused of misusing a government database. The justices sided 6-3 with Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren in his appeal of a conviction under the Computer Fraud...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Why the Supreme Court just expanded police powers — unanimously

American Indian tribes have won a small victory at the Supreme Court. In the case, U.S. v. Cooley, justices held that tribal police on a reservation can arrest and search people who are not Native American when there is probable cause to suspect them of a federal or state crime. The decision was unanimous, almost certainly for a quirky reason: The court’s liberals favor tribal sovereignty on reservations and the court’s conservatives favor expansive police power to stop and search. Conservatives also hate throwing out convictions on procedural grounds.
kjzz.org

U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Voting Rights In Brnovich V. Democratic National Committee

The U.S. Supreme Court concludes its current term this month, which means a flurry of decisions will be issued by the conservative-leaning court. In addition to major rulings on the Affordable Care Act and the free speech rights of public school students, the court will issue a decision on Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee — a voting rights case that calls into question state laws that mandated the dismissal of ballots cast in the wrong district as well as a ban on so-called “ballot harvesting” — the practice of collecting ballots for delivery.