Lille beat Angers 2-1 on Sunday, winning Ligue 1 for the fifth time in club history. Lille's title represents the first time PSG haven't won the league since 2017. "It's a great performance. It's incredible," said manager Christophe Galtier after the match. "It was a long, tough day, we were under a lot of pressure and beating PSG on the last day is outstanding. The credit goes to the players. This team scored points against their title rivals. I can't forget that they beat PSG away after losing against Nimes at home.