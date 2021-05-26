Update on the Trade Credit Reinsurance scheme

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Savills PLC - London-based real estate agent - Announces alliance between Savills Investment Management Holdings Ltd and Samsung Life, "the leading" life insurer in Korea, according to company. Says that, as part of the agreement, Samsung Life will acquire a minority interest in Savills Investment Management and commit capital of USD1 billion to Savills IM's investment strategies over the initial four years of the relationship. The transaction is expected for the fourth quarter of this year. Samsung Life will acquire an initial minority stake of 25% in Savills IM for GBP63.8 million. "This transformational alliance will be unique in the industry, combining Savills IM's existing strengths as an investment manager with extensive local transaction and asset management capability in real estate debt and equity markets, with the strong capital support of Samsung Life. It will significantly enhance and accelerate our ability to provide attractive investment products for all our investment clients," says Alex Jeffrey, chief executive of Savills Investment Management.