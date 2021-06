MARBLEHEAD — Police are investigating multiple incidents of hateful graffiti found in town this week and are seeking information from the public. At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police received a report that someone had painted anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a boardwalk on Warren Road near Ware Pond in white spray paint. Later that day, police received a report of more graffiti under a bridge in the area of 31 Village St. Officers located anti-Semitic language spray painted on the ground in large black block letters, police said.