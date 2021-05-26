newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Wheat shows promise as harvest approaches despite cold blast and lower forecast

agjournalonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage “rain makes grain” helps explain renewed optimism that this year’s wheat crop will be more abundant than initially expected, overcoming an unusual cold snap in February and initially dry conditions at planting time last fall. At the conclusion of the annual Wheat Quality Council tour last week,...

www.agjournalonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Weed Control#Colorado State University#Wheat Flour#Rain Fall#Wheat Quality Council#U S Wheat Associates#Oklahoma State University#Osu#Canadian#Ponderosa#Csu#Soft Wheat#Grain#Foliar Disease Pressure#Grassy Weeds#Flour Mills#Mid May#Leaf Rust#Gluten Strength
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Agricultureagupdate.com

Could sorghum’s heat resilience, boost corn’s tolerance?

Although sorghum is known to be much more heat- and drought-tolerant than its close relative corn, the underlying reason for this difference is not well-established. Solving this mystery may be key to developing corn that is more resilient to high temperatures and the often dry summer conditions in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Weekly Outlook: Increase in U.S. Calf Crop Points Towards Larger Beef Supplies in 2018-2019

Weekly Outlook: Increase in U.S. Calf Crop Points Towards Larger Beef Supplies in 2018-2019. USDA provided several key updates last week when it released the July Cattle inventory report along with its monthly Cattle on Feed report. The mid-year cattle inventory report provided the first estimate of the 2017 calf crop, which at 36.3 million head was 3.5 percent larger than the 2016 calf crop. The year-over-year increase in the calf crop's size was slightly larger than in 2016, when the U.S. calf crop increased 2.9 percent compared to the prior year. This is the third consecutive year that the calf crop size has increased after bottoming out at 33.5 million head in 2014. The calf crop increase continues to point to larger slaughter cattle supplies in both 2018 and 2019, despite the downturn in profitability experienced by U.S. cow-calf operations.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

China’s feed lots pick up bulk of wheat harvest for pigs and poultry

Reuters reports that corn imports surged last year after a decline in stockpiles and production, pushing up prices and reshaping global grain markets as feed producers and pig farmers scoured the world for supplies. At the same time, China’s feed sector purchased record volumes of cheaper wheat from the 2020/21...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Slight retreat for durum prices after recent rains

Durum prices continued to slip along with most other commodities as dry areas received some rain. “With durum, as we approach the end of May, we’ve seen a slippage in prices for both nearby and old crop,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “I think that could have been predicted to happen once rain began to fall across parts of the region, but at the same time it’s a bit frustrating to a lot of producers that it drops as hard as it does when there are still many dry areas, and timely rains will be needed throughout the season.”
Agricultureagfax.com

Weekly Cotton Market Review – USDA

Average spot quotations were slightly higher than the previous week, according to the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service’s Cotton and Tobacco Program. Quotations for the base quality of cotton (color 41, leaf 4, staple 34, mike 35-36 and 43-49, strength 27.0-28.9, and uniformity 81.0-81.9) in the seven designated markets averaged 78.50 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Wheat prices trend lower in mid-May

Good weather and planting progress, coupled with some funds exiting the market, all combined to help pressure wheat prices. “We’ve seen prices take some hard hits recently. The Minneapolis July futures have lost over $1 in the last two weeks,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “That’s after reaching a high of close to $8, and today (May 24) we fell below $7. That brings cash prices down to $6.20-$6.50.”
Oklahoma StatePonca City News

Foliar diseases seen in Oklahoma wheat as harvest nears

STILLWATER, Okla. – Stripe rust infections in some Oklahoma wheat fields continue to activate, mostly triggered by recent rains, heavy dew and moderately cool weather conditions, said Oklahoma State University experts. “Texas had more stripe rust develop than leaf rust this year, and that’s what has moved northward in terms of foliar diseases,” said Bob Hunger, OSU Extension wheat pathologist. …
Pratt County, KSkiowacountysignal.com

How wheat plots connect farmers to harvest success in Pratt County

Raising wheat is a family affair for Jesse Blasi of Pratt but the circle of connections he makes by planting wheat plots extends far and wide to help others from Pratt County and beyond. Last Thursday, at the Pratt County Wheat Plot Tour 1 mile north of the U.S. Highway 54 and 60th Avenue junction on the west side of the road, more than 20 area farmers, family members, a dozen or so seed dealers, state research experts and extension agents met to share production insights with an eye to the future.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat slides on strong U.S. crop outlook, large global harvest

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday and touched a six-week low on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and concerns about stiff export market competition as other Northern Hemisphere suppliers harvest crops, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $6.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.39-1/2 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 14. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.98-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Indian farmers expect to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Reuters) - India is expected to produce a record 108.75 million tonnes of wheat this year, the farm ministry said in its third forecast for the crop year to June 2021, marginally lower than its previous estimate of 109.24 million tonnes. Rice output in the world's...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Favourable Australian weather spells second bumper wheat harvest

* Market expects above-average yields after widespread rains. * Near-record harvest to boost output, ease world supply concerns. SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - Australia is poised for a second consecutive bumper wheat harvest as farmers plant grain in near-perfect growing conditions, easing some of the global supply concerns, which lifted world prices to multi-year highs last month.
Worldfreshfruitportal.com

"A number of factors": NZ apple exports forecast lower despite earlier optimism

The USDA has forecast that New Zealand's apple exports will end up around 14 percent down year-on-year despite earlier expectations of a near-record season. It said that "a number of factors have tempered expectations", with production is now estimated to have slumped 8 percent from the previous year to 543,000 metric tons (MT).
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

All Aboard Wheat Harvest captures tradition of summer

High Plains Journal’s summer tradition, the much-anticipated All Aboard Wheat Harvest, is underway. AAWH is now a “teenager” as it is now enters its 13th year of giving readers a look at the wheat harvest from Texas to the Dakotas and all the states in between. Today’s custom harvesters use the latest in machinery, from combines, tractor-trailers and grain carts to assist in the efficiency of getting the grain to its destination. Ultimately the final product, a slice of bread, is welcomed by consumers. It starts in the fall with the planting of the crop and ends when the crop is brought in with the hot winds of summer.
Virginia Statethenewsprogress.com

Virginia 2021 Wheat Forecast and May Hay Stocks

Virginia farmers expect to harvest 8.06 million bushels of winter wheat during 2021 according to the Virginia Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. The expected crop for 2021 would be up 3% from the previous year. Farmers seeded 220,000 acres last fall with 130,000 acres to be harvested for grain. Based on crop conditions as of May 1 and assuming a normal growing season, farmers expect a yield of 62.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from 2020. Acres for other uses totaled 90,000 acres and will be used as cover crop or cut as silage or hay.
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures drop on Kansas bumper harvest outlook

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Thursday after a crop tour projected a bumper harvest in Kansas, traders said. * But the losses were kept in check by technical buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract found support near the four-week low hit on Wednesday, traders said. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 58.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the highest projection in tour records dating to 2000. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 438,700 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 75,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 4 cents at $6.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dropped 8-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $6.95 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Lower USDA wheat projections reflect lack of rain in Northwest

USDA is projecting lower winter wheat production and yields this year compared to 2020's bumper crops across the Pacific Northwest. The region's wheat commission executives say that's to be expected, given the lack of rain this spring. "Certainly with less moisture so far this year, we would expect yields to...
Agricultureaginfo.net

Winter wheat

USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey has the latest outlook for the nation's winter wheat crop. We continue to see cool weather slowing overall development of the crop. So it is running a few days behind schedule. Five year average is forty six percent. Last year at this time, we were forty two percent headed. We just saw a one point change in the good to excellent ratings, a one point change in the very poor to poor ratings. So not much overall change. We are now at forty nine percent. Good to excellent. Eighteen percent, very poor to poor. That's down a point on the national level. Very little change if you break it down a little bit more by state. The biggest problems are showing up in some of the drought areas. We are starting to see our first heading moving into some of the northern states like Washington State, three percent headed, but even that's behind the five year average of nine percent. So on the national level, very little change if you break it down a little bit more by state. The biggest problems are showing up in some of the drought areas, Oregon. Forty two percent of the crop now rated very poor to poor. That's up from thirty five percent a week ago. We continue to see at least one fifth of the crop rated very poor to poor in states like Colorado at thirty percent, very poor to poor Montana. Twenty three percent. Other than that, the crop looking reasonably good at this point.
AgricultureGrand Island Independent

AgLines: USDA reports farm labor hiring down 17%

In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) there were 35,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of April 11-17, down 17% from the April 2020 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Workers numbered 27,000 during...