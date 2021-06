Landon Howard Bond was a 22 year-old young man who loved people and loved life. He desired to be friends with everyone he met and given the chance, he would be your faithful friend for life. He was an athlete who ran cross-country for Jackson County High School and later cross-county and track for Berea College. It was at JCHS that Landon found his true passion of running. He set many records for JCHS, even winning the regional individual cross-country title his senior year and leading his team to two regional team titles.